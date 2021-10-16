The India vs Pakistan rivalry is set to resume once again and this time on the biggest stage as the two giants of the cricketing world meet each other in the T20 World Cup 2021. The two teams will face off against each other in their Super 12 opener on October 24, 2021, in Dubai. So ahead of the much-anticipated clash, we take a look at the IND vs PAK head-to-head record, and how the teams have fared against each other in World T20s. Did You Know Babar Azam has Never Played Against India in T20Is?

Both India and Pakistan will be aiming to end their drought in the T20 World as the teams have fell short since their maiden triumphs. MS Dhoni led a young Indian side to glory at the inaugural edition in 2007 while a Younus Khan guided Pakistan won the championship in 2009. At the moment, the teams are in the top three of the ICC rankings and have a great chance of once again reaching the summit of T20 cricket. Virat Kohli’s Record Against Pakistan in T20Is.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record At T20 World Cups

When it comes to World T20s, India have had an upper hand over Pakistan in the head-to-head record. The teams have met each other five times as the Twenty-20 World Cups, and the Men in Blue have four wins to their name while one game has ended in a draw. Pakistan are yet to win a game.

Competition Matches India Wins Pakistan Wins Tied ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 5 4 0 1

India vs Pakistan Results At T20 World Cups

India have won four of the five games against Pakistan at the T20 World Cups while one match was tied – where India emerged victorious after a bowl out. Pakistan are yet to register a single win against the Men in Blue at World T20s.

Date Winner Margin Venue September 14, 2007 Tied - Durban September 24, 2007 India 5 Runs Johannesburg September 30, 2012 India 8 Wickets Colombo March 21, 2014 India 7 Wickets Dhaka March 19, 2016 India 6 Wickets Kolkata

Despite the results favouring team India at the World Cups, the clash this time could be much closer as both teams enter the competition on the back of some great performances. India are ranked second in the ICC standings with Pakistan just one spot below them.

