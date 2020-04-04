India vs Pakistan World Cup, Aisa Cup & Champions Trophy Matches on Star Sports Channels, Here's The Schedule and Telecast Time For The IND vs PAK Clashes Since 1992 Cricket WC

India vs Pakistan in 2011 ICC CWC (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Several sporting competitions across the world are either suspended until further notice or called off completely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to combat COVID-19, Indian PM Narendra Modi has asked people to stay inside their homes. And with no live cricket scheduled in foreseeable future, Star Sports is planning on broadcasting various clashed between India and Pakistan on the grandest stage, the World Cup starting from April 4, 2020 (Saturday). The first game telecasted will be the clash in the 1992 ICC World Cup. India vs Pakistan Relived! Fans Can Watch Nail-Biting IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup Encounters on Star Sports 1 Amid Lockdown.

Star Sports is turning back the clock for all its cricketing fans as the channel will broadcast ball-by-ball telecast of several World Cup encounters between India and Pakistan, starting with the `1992 WC clash which the Men in Blue won by 43 runs. This mega event in Australia saw the introduction of coloured clothing and white ball for the first time. Star Sports will Bring to Fans 50 of the Greatest IPL Games from March 29.

The game will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 from 11:00 am IST onwards on April 4, 2020 (Saturday). The broadcasters will telecast one World Cup encounter each day between the two arch-rivals along with this, several clashed between the two in the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy will also be telecasted.

Date Day Match Channel Time April 4, 2020 Saturday 1992 ICC WC: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 4, 2020 Saturday Asia Cup 2016: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 4, 2020 Saturday ICC WT20 2016: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 03:00 pm April 5, 2020 Sunday ICC 1996 WC: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 5, 2020 Sunday ICC CT 2017: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 6, 2020 Monday ICC 1999 WC: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 6, 2020 Monday ICC CT 2013: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 7, 2020 Tuesday ICC WC 2003: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 7, 2020 Tuesday Asia Cup 2018: IND vs PAK Group A Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 8, 2020 Wednesday ICC WC 2011: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 8, 2020 Wednesday Asia Cup 2018: IND vs PAK Super 4 Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 9, 2020 Thursday ICC WC 2015: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 9, 2020 Thursday ICC WC 2015: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am April 10, 2020 Friday ICC WC 2019: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD 11:00 am April 10, 2020 Friday ICC WC 2019: IND vs PAK Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First 11:00 am

Speaking of India vs Pakistan in various ICC Tournaments. The two sides have faced each other a total of 17 time, with the Men in Blue coming out in top in 13 and the Men in Green winning just thrice. One match has ended in a no result.