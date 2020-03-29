India vs Pakistan Relived! Fans Can Watch Nail-Biting IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup Encounters on Star Sports 1 Amid Lockdown

India vs Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India and Pakistan have had mouth-watering encounters until the date and most of the games have gone down the live wire. The matches between India Pakistan have always been relished by fans and still have a special place in the archives of our memories. With no sporting events on the horizon at least for a fortnight now due to the outspread of coronavirus and the lockdown, Star Sports 1 is planning to treat their fans with all the matches between India and Pakistan. The best part is that channel will broadcast full games instead of just the highlights of the 50 over Word Cup. Funny India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet Right Before the Match of the Tournament.

The programmes start from April 4 2020, and the first game will be the World Cup 1992 match between India and Pakistan which was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It was the match where young Sachin Tendulkar, shone by remaining not out and scoring a half-century. India had posted 216 runs on the board and Pakistan got bundled out on 173 runs. Courtesy Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath who snapped a couple of wickets each.

Hi! Watch the full match replay of some of Team India's classic wins over Pakistan, starting with their ICC CWC 1992 match, on April 4 from 11:00 AM on Star Sports 1/1 HD, 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi and Star Sports First and ICC CWC 1996 match on April 5 at the same time and channels. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 28, 2020

Every day Star Sports 1 would be telecasting the matches all the games from World Cup 1992 to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was held last year in England. India has enjoyed a great winning record against Pakistan especially in the World Cup as Men in Blue have so far remained unbeaten in the mega-event. This obviously means that the fans will have a gala time reliving every bit.