India and South Africa face off against each other in the first game of the three T20 Internationals. The clash will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Kerala on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) as teams aim for a winning start. Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I, we take a look at IND vs SA Head-to-Head in T20Is, along with likely playing XI and other details you need to know. Buy IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Tickets Online: Here Is How You Can Purchase India vs South Africa Tickets for Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

India are coming off a sensational series win over Australia and will be aiming to replicate that feat against South Africa and carry the momentum for the T20I World Cup. Meanwhile, Th Proteas have defeated England and Ireland in their past two T20I series and will be hoping for a similar result this time around as well.

IND vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two teams have squared off a total of 20 times against each other in T20Is. India have an edge when it comes to the head-to-head record with 11 wins while South Africa have won eight while one game has ended in No Result.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, the in-form Dinesh Karthik would be an important player and so would be Hardik Pandya. For South Africa, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada will play a crucial role. BCCI Still Unsure About Mohammed Shami’s Availability for T20Is Against South Africa, Umran Malik on Standby: Report.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma's battle with Kagiso Rabada and the Harshal Patel vs David Miller duel would be the ones to watch out for.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at the Greenfield Stadium in Kerala on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday). The 1st T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the India vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The IND vs SA 1st T20I match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs SA 1st T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SA Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (W), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Russow, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorious, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).