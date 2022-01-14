South Africa beat India by seven wickets in the third Test in Cape Town to claim the three-match Test series 2-1. It was a sensational performance from the Proteas as they turned around a 1-0 deficit after a defeat in the opening game to win back-to-back matches and register a comeback win in the series against the top-ranked team in the world. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 4. South Africa Beat India by Seven Wickets in Third Test, Win Three-Match Series 2–1.

Heading into the penultimate day of the third Test, South Africa needed 111 runs to win the game while India were in search of three wickets. But it was the Proteas who came out on top as a brilliant half0centiry from Keegan Petersen and a solid partnership between Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen took the hosts over the line. This result means India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa. Indian Fans Troll Marais Erasmus After Umpire Favours South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen in Close LBW Call on Day 4 of IND vs SA 3rd Test.

IND vs SA 3rd Test 2022 Day 4 Stat Highlights

# India are yet to win a test series in South Africa

# Last time India lost a Test series 1-2 after winning the opening match in South Africa was in 2006/07

# South Africa have won six of seven Test series against India at home

# This is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Tests against India

# South Africa are the fifth team to successfully chase 200+ scores twice in a Test series

# Keegan Petersen scored his 3rd Test half-century

With the Test series sealed, India and South Africa will face off against each other in the limited-overs series as they take each other on for three ODI matches. India will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways while South Africa will aim to continue their winning run and register another series win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).