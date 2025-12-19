India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: With a 2-1 lead, India national cricket team will lock horns against South Africa national cricket team in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series. The IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 will be played in Ahmedabad, with both teams having a chance to end the series on a high, with India aiming for a 3-1 win, while South Africa are gunning to make a comeback and finish their tour with a win, and secure a 2-2 draw. IND vs SA 4th T20I 2025 at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow Gets Called-Off Due to Heavy Fog; Poor Weather Abandons Play Despite Long Wait.

India will need to assess the availability of Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, apart from dealing with an underperforming batting unit, which so far is heavily dependent on Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya. The bowling has been up and down so far, with Varun Chakaravarthy spearheading the attack.

South Africa will be looking to bring back some of their experienced players in the XI, which include David Miller, who sat out in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2025. The Proteas' side looks settled, and apart from battling spinners, have mostly looked in command this tour.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 Match Details

Match India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 Date December 19 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team are taking on the South Africa National Cricket Team in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Crowd Surround Car Carrying Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Mpumelelo Mbangwa As They Try to Click Pictures Following IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 at Cuttack (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 5th T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner for the India vs South Africa 2025 series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team series 2025. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).