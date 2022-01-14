Umpire Marais Erasmus is having a tough outing as after a controversial Dean Elgar call on Day 3, the official was among the pick of the things on Day 4 as well, when he ruled a close LBW in favour of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. The Proteas batter was given not-out by the umpire and upon India's review, hawkeye displayed 'umpire's call'.

Still in Shock

No Way!

Reaction!

Messed Him Up

What a Call

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)