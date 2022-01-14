Umpire Marais Erasmus is having a tough outing as after a controversial Dean Elgar call on Day 3, the official was among the pick of the things on Day 4 as well, when he ruled a close LBW in favour of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. The Proteas batter was given not-out by the umpire and upon India's review, hawkeye displayed 'umpire's call'.

The Elgar DRS yesterday probably saved Rassie as well today... If that had not happ, Erasmus (who said "that's impossible" yesterday) is probably not thinking Rassie's is going over the stumps as well..#SAvIND — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) January 14, 2022

Still in Shock

Maria Erasmus is still in shock of what happened yesterday 😂 — Code-daata (@ravithinkz) January 14, 2022

No Way!

Marais Erasmus be like - Anyway this will be showing up as bouncing high, no way am I taking a DRS against my name! 😂😂 — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) January 14, 2022

Reaction!

Umpire Erasmus reaction inside after it shows umpires call. pic.twitter.com/942fGTfGQi #SAvIND — Halkat Jawani (@BowledHim) January 14, 2022

Messed Him Up

That hawk eye messed up Erasmus — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) January 14, 2022

What a Call

Erasmus is the greatest umpire in world cricket, what a call 😍 pic.twitter.com/iUlaNWniva — Jut-O (@ParasJuta) January 14, 2022

