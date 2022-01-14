South Africa played brilliant cricket to outplay India and win the third Test match of the series by seven wickets. With this win, they also secured a 2-1 series victory. Keegan Petersen scored a brilliant 82--his highest Test score and after his dismissal, Rassie van der Dussen (41*) and Temba Bavuma (32*) ensured South Africa scored the win relatively comfortably.

