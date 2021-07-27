India and Sri Lanka take on each other in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side leads the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 38 runs. Hosts Sri Lanka will now be looking to bounce back in the series and draw level. Stay tuned for IND vs SL T20I live score updates and commentary. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL on TV and Online.

Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal were some of the strong performers for India in the series opener. India are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, could make one change.

Ashen Bandara failed to impress in the series opener and he could be warming the bench in this fixture. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is likely to replace him in Sri Lanka's playing XI for this important clash.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report: Check Pitch Report of Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya.