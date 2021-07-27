With series on line, Sri Lanka take on India. The hosts face a must-win situation to stay alive in the three-match series. India won the series opener by 38 runs and now will be looking to seal the series here in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 2nd T20I live streaming online, DD Sports live streaming, and TV telecast details can scroll down below for related information. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo.

Visitors India were once again dominant in all departments as they took a 1-0 lead. In the first T20I, Suryakumar Yadav scored a valuable half-century while Bhuvneshwar Kumar shined with the ball. Having won the ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan will be keen to add T20I series to his kitty as well.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match will be played on July 27, 2021 (Tuesday) and has a scheduled time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021, Colombo Rain Forecast & Weather Report: Check Pitch Report of Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and fans can watch the IND vs SL match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary. The game will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).