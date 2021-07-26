After winning the first T20I against Sri Lanka, the Indian team is all set to play the second game against the same opponent at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Indians won the first game by 38 runs and now are leading the three-game series 1-0. Suryakumar Yadav had slammed a half-century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four vital wickets by giving away only 22 runs. A win here would simply mean that they win the series. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would leave no stone unturned to win this game to level the series. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Colombo.

So the match will begin at 8.00 pm IST. The best part is that the rain Gods are expected to stay away from the fixture. As per Accuweather.com, you could have a low possibility of a passing shower which could obstruct the game. Apart from that, there would be no rain. The weather will be around 27-29 degrees Celcius. The precipitation percentage will be reduced to 20 per cent around 7.00 pm local time and will remain constant throughout the evening.

Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather for IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2021 (Photo Credits: AccWeather.com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch as always is expected to have something for everyone. The spinner will come into play and also pacers will be assisted. Batsmen will also have good support from the pitch.

