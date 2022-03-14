After two days of exciting cricketing action which has seen 31 wickets fall, the India vs Sri Lanka second Test would now head to the third day on Monday, March 14. The day's play would begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Having set a massive total of 447 runs, India need to pick another nine wickets to ensure that they have a clean sweep in this Test series. On what has been a difficult batting track at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer's heroics led India to a commanding 303/9d in their second innings and now, the hosts have three full days to pick nine Sri Lankan wickets. IND vs SL Stat Highlights 2nd Test 2022 Day 2: Rishabh Pant's Record Fifty Helps India Post Mammoth Target

Not that this game is out of Sri Lanka's hands. The visitors, who have already lost Lahiru Thirimanne, would need an exceptional batting performance from the others to harbour hopes of survival or even, a victory. None of those two outcomes looks realistic at the moment with Sri Lanka's batting order not being in good form. They were bowled out for just 109 in the first innings. With a bowling attack as deadly as India's, one would fancy a victory for Rohit Sharma's side in this game.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 14, 2022 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match Day 3 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 3 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).