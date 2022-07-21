After the England tour, India travels to Caribbean for two limited-overs series. The two teams will first lock horns in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and then in the five T20Is. The India tour of West Indies 2022 kicks-off with the first ODI on July 22. Meanwhile, ahead of the series opener we take a look at head-to-head record between the two teams, key players and other facts related to the game. IND vs WI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For India vs West Indies 1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval.

India have rested some of the senior members like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant for the series and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge of the team. Batsman Deepak Hooda is part of the ODI squad as well after his good show in T20Is. While India come into the series with 2-1 win over England, West Indies were outplayed 0-3 by Bangladesh.

IND vs WI ODIs Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 136 times in One-Day Internationals. India leads the head-to-head record with 67 wins compared to West Indies’ 63 victories. Two matches have been tied while four games have produced in No-Result. India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Key Players

India will count on stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, West Indies will look to all-rounder Jason Holder and skipper Nicholas Pooran to give them the edge in the ODI series opener.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Alzarri Joseph vs Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj vs Shai Hope will be some of the key battles that could decide the fate of the game.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Venue

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights of the India tour of West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan/ Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hossain, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).