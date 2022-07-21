West Indies (WI) will take on India (IND) in the first ODI of the three-match series on 22 July 2022 (Friday) at Queen's Park Oval Stadium in the port of Spain, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:00 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs West Indies first ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs West Indies 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs WI Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India have a series win against England (ENG) backing them as they take on West Indies in their next ODI series. However, the team we saw playing in UK was different from one that is touring WI as many seniors players including captain Rohit Sharma have been rested and B team has been recruited to play against Caribbeans. Nicholas Pooran led West Indies who failed miserably against Bangladesh recently in ODI series, could grab a chance to dominate the slightly nascent Indian side as they face each other. Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the young team India. IND vs WI, 1st ODI 2022: Indian Cricketers Turn to Indoor Nets As Rain Lashes Trinidad.

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Ishan Kishan (IND) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

IND vs WI , Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Nicholas Pooran (WI) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravendra Jadeja (IND), Kyle Mayers (WI), Jason Holder (WI) could be our all-rounders

IND vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Prasidh Krishna (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND) could form the bowling attack

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, whileas Nicholas Pooran (WI) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

