Team India (IND) after concluding the ongoing ODI series in England (ENG) won't get much respite as they will immediately travel to West Indies (WI) for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20 series. India's tour to West Indies will begin on 22 July 2022 with the ODI series and end on 7th August 2022. All the ODI matches will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad however T20I series is set to be played at three different venues. The first T20I match will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad followed by the second and third T20 matches which are scheduled to be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The fourth and final T20s will be played in the US at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill Florida. Meanwhile, you can download the full schedule of India's Tour of West Indies 2022 Schedule in PDF Format here, which contains the match timings in IST along with venue details.

The past stats suggest India's dominance over West Indies in ODIs as the last time India lost an ODI series to Caribbeans was in 2006. Hence most of the senior players have been rested for the tour to West Indies who have been part of the squad against England recently, to enable the young team to smoke out. Captain Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested, whereas senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been handed over the responsibility to lead the men in blue in the upcoming tour to West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja will be vice-captain of the team.

India vs West Indies 2022 Full Schedule

Date Match Time Venue July 22, 2022 1st ODI 7:00 PM Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad July 24, 2022 2nd ODI 7:00 PM Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad July 27, 2022 3rd ODI 7:00 PM Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad July 29, 2022 1st T20I 8:00 PM Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad August 01, 2022 2nd T20I 8:00 PM Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts August 02, 2022 3rd T20I 8:00 PM Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts August 6, 2022 4th T20I 8:00 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida August 7, 2022 5th T20I 8:00 PM Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Apart from the supremacy of India in ODIs against West Indies, Men-in-blue are at the fore in the T20Is also. The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the past and India have won 13 games. West Indies have managed only 6 victories against the 2007 T20 world cup winners. This gives us a clue that in the upcoming tour of India to West Indies for the white ball series, IND have the upper hand over WI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2022 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).