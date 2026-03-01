India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Online Streaming and Free Telecast: Co-hosts India face the West Indies in a high-stakes Super 8 encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Serving as a virtual quarter-final, the winner of this pivotal Group 1 match will secure the fourth and final spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

With South Africa already securing the top spot in Group 1, and England and New Zealand advancing from Group 2, only one semi-final berth remains. Both India and the West Indies enter tonight's fixture knowing that a victory will keep their championship hopes alive, while a defeat will result in tournament elimination.

Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast?

Cricket fans in India have multiple options to follow the knockout-style clash live. The match will be broadcast across various channels on the Star Sports Network with commentary available in multiple languages.

For viewers seeking free-to-air coverage, DD Sports will televise the game live; however, this feed is exclusively available to users of the DD Free Dish and Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platforms. Digital viewers can stream the match live via the JioStar application and website. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture India vs West Indies, Super 8 Group 1 Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Date Sunday, 1 March 2026 Time 7:00 PM IST Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata Live TV Broadcast Star Sports Network, DD Sports (DD Free Dish only) Live Streaming JioStar

The pitch in Kolkata traditionally offers a balanced contest, providing early turn and assistance to spin bowlers before settling into a surface that is highly conducive to aggressive stroke play under the floodlights.

The stakes are clearly defined: the victor in Kolkata will travel to Mumbai to face Group 2 winners England in the second semi-final on Thursday, 5 March.

