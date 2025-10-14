India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Action in the India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 will resume on the fifth and final day on Tuesday, October 14. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi witnessed an inspirational performance from the West Indies with the bat in their second innings as they battled hard against a tough Indian bowling attack, albeit delaying the inevitable. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team match scorecard here.. The highlights of West Indies' performances on IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 were centuries from the bats of Shai Hope (103) and John Campbell (115) and a resistant last-wicket partnership between Justin Greaves (50) and Jayden Seales (32). India vs West Indies Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 5: How To Watch IND vs WI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

West Indies set a 121-run target and although it might take an hour for India to wrap up the win, their fightback would go down as a memorable one in recent times. But such an inspired batting performance by the West Indies National Cricket Team also had witnessed a low with the visitors losing a heap of wickets and having a collapse of sorts. From 271/4, the West Indies were quickly reduced to 311/9 and this was something that they could not afford if they were to post a fighting target for India to chase down.

The India National Cricket Team, on the other hand, find themselves just 58 runs away from a victory and a 2-0 clean sweep. Needing to chase down just 121 to win, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal when he was dismissed by Jomel Warrican late on Day 4, but KL Rahul (25*) and Sai Sudharsan (30*) ensured that the run-chase was on track. The Team India bowlers were made to work hard by West Indies in their second innings, but eventually the hosts ensured that they did not have much to get to win the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Shubman Gill and his men now need just 58 runs for a victory over West Indies and it would signal a first Test series victory for the young captain after his maiden stint as skipper ended in a 2-2 draw against England. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan Remain Unbeaten; India 58 Runs Behind From Whitewashing West Indies.

India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Squads:

India National Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies National Cricket Team: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.