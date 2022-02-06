India and West Indies will face off against each other in the first One-Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) as both sides aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs WI 1st ODI live streaming details can scroll down below. Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Kishan Added to Team India Squad for 1st ODI vs West Indies.

India are dealing with COVID-19 cases in the squad which has seen them make a number of changes to the squad for the first ODI. However, the Men in Blue will welcome back skipper Rohit Sharma as he leads the team for the first time after being appointed as the full-time captain. Meanwhile, West Indies have a number of young players looking to make their mark and will be hoping to cause an upset.

When is India vs West Indies, 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Indies 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Indies, 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Indies 1st ODI 2022 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Indies, 1st ODI 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs WI ODI series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Indies 1st ODI online.

