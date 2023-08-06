India and West Indies meet in the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on August 6. West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by just four runs. India at one stage looked set for a comfortable win but some reckless batting combined with good bowling turned the tide in West Indies’ favour. Meanwhile, stay on this page if you are looking for IND vs WI free live streaming online and live tv telecast channel details. IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2023: Losing Wickets in a Row Cost Us The Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya

Having notched a close win, it is unlikely that West Indies will change their winning combination. Despite the defeat in the series opener, India starts as favourites. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be keen to do well and draw level in the series. India too will be looking to continue with the same side.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2023 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

DD Sports has the telecast rights of India vs West Indies 2023. So, fans looking to watch IND vs WI 2nd T20I on TV will have to tune into DD Sports to catch the action in Hindi and English commentary. The IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 free live telecast will not only available on DD Sports for DD FreeDish users but also on DTH and DTT platforms. DD Bangla, DD Yadagiri, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Podhigai, and DD National (Bhojpuri) will also provide the IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 live telecast. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2023, Georgetown, Guyana Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Providence Stadium

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans will have two options to watch the IND vs WI live streaming online of the 2nd T20I 2023. While JioCinema will provide the free live streaming online of IND vs WI, FanCode will provide live streaming, but fans will have to pay the subscription fee. Thus, fans will get to enjoy the IND vs WI live streaming online for free on their electronic devices.

