After losing the first T20I game against West Indies by four runs in the series opener, India will be looking to make a comeback and level the series 1-1. In the second game of the five match series, India face West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6, 2023, Sunday. The first match saw West Indies opting to bat first and posting a total of 149/6. Rovmall Powell’s crucial knock of 48 runs from 32 balls – that included three fours and three sixes – propelled West Indies to a defendable total with Nicholas Pooran (41 runs from 34 balls) also contributing with the bat. IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need to Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Guyana.

For India, their pick of the bowlers were Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, who bagged two wickets each. Coming in to chase 150, India started the chase well but loss of wickets at regular intervals ensured that they fell short of the target by four runs. When it came down to contributing with the bat for India, only debutant Tilak Varma shined brilliantly as the batsman scored 39 runs from 22 balls, smashing two fours and three sixes.

Georgetown Weather Report

Expected Weather report at Providence stadium for the 2nd T20 clash between India and West Indies (source:accuweather)

For the Indian cricket fans, who want to watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match, there is good news as the weather gods look pleasant for the upcoming the match. As per weather experts, the weather for the second T20I is likely to be mixed with the presence of few passing clouds and morning showers. Though it will be a sunny day with the maximum temperatures expected to be around 32 degree Celsius with precipitation of 0-7 per cent. With such low precipitation percentage, a full match is likely to be expected. IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023: India Aim for Better Showing in the Batting Department for Bouncing Back Against West Indies.

Providence Stadium Pitch Report

This is a venue where so many low-scoring matches were seen. Pacers have enjoyed bowling at this venue with the average first innings score is 123. Since the track is a little bit slow, it helps the spinners and thus scoring runs becomes harder as the match advances. However, the most recent Twenty-twenty encounter saw a team completing its pursuit of 150. So, this proves that teams chasing at this venue could be at an advantage but the result of the last t20i between India and West Indies could force the team winning the toss to bat first.

