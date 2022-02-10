India and West Indies are set to take on each other in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The third match will take place on February 11, 2022. In this article, we shall have a look at the preview of the match which includes the head-to-head record, mini battles and other details related to the game. India has already clinched the series 2-0 and with this, Rohit Sharma registered his first win as a captain. Caught on Stump Mic: Rohit Sharma Reprimands Yuzvendra Chahal for his Lackluster Attitude During IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 (Watch Video)

Needless to say one hand where Sharma will look to clean sweep the series and the visitors will look to make a comeback. So in the second ODI, the fans witnessed Suryakumar Yadav scoring his second half-century in his 50 over career. Whereas, KL Rahul slammed 49 runs. India scored 237 runs and in response to this, Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets. Shardul Thakur got a couple of them. Sharmath Brooks slammed 44 runs. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in ODIs

India and West Indies have played a combined 135 ODIs out of which the Men in Blue have emerged triumphant on 66 occasions. West Indies have achieved victory in 63 games.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav will play an important role for India while Shardul Thakur will also have a huge responsibility with the ball. Veterans Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard will be key in West Indies’ performances.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Mini Battles

Suryakumar Yadav vs Alzarri Joseph and Rohit Sharma vs Akeal Hosein will be the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platforms.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Sharmarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

