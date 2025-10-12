India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Indian Women’s cricket team will be keen to return to winning ways in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup when they take on Australia in a massive game in Visakhapatnam. Having defeated Sri Lanka and Pakistan in their opening two matches, the team was the favourite to beat South Africa, but it could not do so. Another loss today, and they could well be under a lot of pressure going forward. Australia are second in the points table despite not yet hitting their top gear in the campaign. They defeated New Zealand and Pakistan, while their game against Sri Lanka was washed out. India W versus Australia W will be streamed on the JioHotstar app from 3:00 PM IST. India Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 13 and Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W?

Australia have struggled with batting collapses in their two games, but there is always someone to steady their ship and eventually get them to a decent target on board. Beth Mooney played one of the best knocks of her career against Pakistan and will be keen to continue her good run. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, and Phoebe Litchfield will need to rise to the challenge and make themselves counted.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, like her Australian counterpart, is due for a big score. Smirit Mandhana and Pratika Rawal at the top order need to capitalise on the power plays and put Australia on the back foot early on. Kranti Goud and Amanjot Kaur were expensive against South Africa and have to pull back on their economy rate. Sneh Rana is a potent wicket-taking threat for the home side. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Sunday, October 12 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is slated to take on the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs AUS-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India and Australia are expected to put up a good show in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025, but in the end, Australia can be expected to prevail.

