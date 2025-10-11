A blockbuster contest is on the cards as the India Women's National Cricket Team locks horns with the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in match 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag will host the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the India Women vs Australia Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy Discuss IND-W vs AUS-W Rivalry Ahead of Crucial Clash.

India and Australia enter this clash on the back of contrasting results in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India Women's National Cricket Team had started off the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with two wins in as many matches before being handed a reality check by South Africa at this same venue (Vizag) on October 9. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, found themselves in a heap of trouble with the bat in hand against Pakistan, but Beth Mooney and later, the bowlers helped the defending champions register a second win in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The last time India faced Australia in Women's ODIs was a three-match series,s which Alyssa Healy and co won by a 2-1 margin. When is IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Australia Women Match Preview.

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) and Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) and Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W) and Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt (AUS-W) and Kim Garth (AUS-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Both India and Australia have had two wins each in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far and will be desperate to register a third victory. Based on recent form, the Australia National Cricket Team can be backed to beat the India Women's National Cricket Team and that is probably what the outcome would be. Yes, India would pose a really tough challenge for Australia, but eventually, Alyssa Healy and co are expected to clinch two points from the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

