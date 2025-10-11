Hosts India Women's National Cricket Team are set to face defending champions Australia Women's National Cricket Team in their fourth ICC Women's World Cup 2025 encounter. The Women in Blue were tremendous in their first two games of the ongoing competition, winning against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But, in the third clash, they suffered a sudden defeat, as South Africa Women won by three wickets. The IND-W vs AUS-W ODI will also be the fourth game for the Aussies in the ongoing competition. When is IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs Australia Women Match Preview.

Australia have been unbeaten in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far. The Alyssa Healy-led side won their first match against rivals New Zealand by a big 89 runs. The second match with Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the third game, they faced Pakistan and won again by a big 107 runs. The upcoming India vs Australia WODI in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will not be however a very distant affair between the two sides, as the teams did clash in a three-match ODI series in September. That series saw Australia win against India, 2-1.

Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The India Women vs Australia Women match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, October 12. The weather during the match time in Vizag is expected to be a little humid and cloudy, with the temperature remaining around 29 degrees Celsius. However, there is a slight possibility of rain visible in the forecast during the match time, which could be enough to make occasional halts in the game. Laura Wolvaardt Wicket Video: Watch Kranti Gaud Dismiss South Africa Captain With Perfect Yorker During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is generally batting-friendly in nature. However, as the match progresses, spinners can benefit to a great extent from the surface. The pitch might be assisting turns after the initial overs.

