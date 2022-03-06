The Indian team are set to begin their much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup 2022 journey today. A tournament with such grand proportions could not have gotten bigger for India as they start off with a high-octane clash against none other than arch-rivals Pakistan. Mithali Raj, who is set to become the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to play six World Cups, would want to grab the title this time, after agonisingly losing it in 2017 to England. With a unique blend of youth and experience, India will eye a winning start to the competition. India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: How To Watch IND W vs PAK W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Pakistan on the other hand, have Bismah Maroof leading them in the tournament. Maroof, who is captaining Pakistan for the first time in an ODI World Cup, would hope that her team can produce the goods and put up a memorable show against Mithali Raj's India, who would not be an easy opposition to face. The only concern for India would be their consistency. The Women in Blue undoubtedly possess a lot of talent and skill but to consistently perform well is something that they would be keen on doing, starting from this game.

The ODI series defeat to New Zealand right before the World Cup must not have helped their confidence but the warm-up wins over South Africa and West Indies would be something that Mithali Raj and her team can draw inspiration from. Needless to say, both India and Pakistan teams would eye a winning start in what is a massive day for these teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz