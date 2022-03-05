With a lot of expectations and excitement, the Indian team would kick start their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against archrivals Pakistan. The match would be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 6 and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Having fallen inches short of the title five years back in 2017, Mithali Raj and her side would be determined to not let the opportunity go away this time as the India women's team will eye a winning start to their campaign. India's preparation though, have been a bit rocky going into the World Cup. IND W vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Preview

An ODI series loss to the White Ferns did not do much good to their attempt in getting used to the conditions but the Indian team's victory in the fifth and final match of that series has surely lifted some spirits in the dressing room as Mithali Raj looks to finally have her hands on the World Cup title. Bismah Maroof's Pakistan, who are the lowest-ranked side in the whole competition, would be hopeful of a good performance against India, something that can help them all throughout the tournament.

When is India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 06:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2HD/3 to watch India Women vs Pakistan Women match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India Women vs Pakistan Women match online.

