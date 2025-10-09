India Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: In a chance to move to the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table, India women national cricket team will lock horns against South Africa women national cricket team on October 9. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 showcases two extremes, with India playing their match after a few days' rest, while South Africa features in their third match under a week. India have been unbeaten in the competition thus far, with two wins out of two, while South Africa have one win from two matches. India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Credits Bowlers and Fans Back Home for Emphatic 88-Run Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘I’m Sure Everyone Back Home Is Happy as Well.

India had to toil hard against Pakistan women national cricket team, where Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, and Jemimah Rodrigues led with the bat, while in bowling it was Krani Gaud, and Deepti Sharma who shone. The will be crucial that India, especially their batters, bring their A game against SA-W.

On the other hand, South Africa displayed a dominant show against the New Zealand women national cricket team, where Nonkululeko Mlana and Tazmin Brits were the knights in shining armour for their side, picking four wickets and scoring 101, respectively.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date October 9 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to square off against the in-form South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 9. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the IND-W vs SA-W match, which will start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). When is IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs South Africa Women Match Preview.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the India Women vs South Africa Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will face a stiff challenge from South Africa, but fans can expect the Women in Blue to sneak in a victory.

