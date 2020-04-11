Indian Cricket Team Lockdown Diaries: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Daily Routine; From Karate Practice to Playing With Daughter Aarya This Is How the Mumbai Batsman Is Spending Time at Home (Watch Video)

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Screen grab @BCCI/Twitter)

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has shared his daily routine amid the coronavirus lockdown. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Rahane, wherein the Mumbai batsman briefs his fans about how he spends time at home. Apart from playing and taking care of daughter Aarya, Rahane interestingly does Karate practice as well. The cricketer was a black-belt holder in childhood. "I do workout in the morning for 30-45 minutes. I've restarted my Karate practice. I've been a black-belt in Karate in my childhood. So I try to practice the sport for at least 3-4 times in a week," said Rahane. Ajinkya Rahane Picks Lord’s Century and 79 Against South Africa at MCG As His Two Favourite Knocks.

"When Aarya wakes up, I spend my whole day with her. A plus point of this lockdown is that I get to spend a lot of time with Aarya. Generally we travel a lot during tours, so it's a blessing in disguise,” the right-handed batsman said.

The cricketer also said the helps wife Radhika. "When she sleeps (Aarya), I help Radhika with household chores. I'm taking a lot of tips in cooking from Radhika. We share the household chores between us.”

The Indian Test vice-captain said he loves to listen to music and read books. Rahane is currently reading A. Parthasarathy’s The Holocaust of Attachment. The cricketer revealed that he is learning a lot from the book.