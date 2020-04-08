Ajinkya Rahane Picks Lord’s Century and 79 Against South Africa at MCG As His Two Favourite Knocks

Ajinkya Rahane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane held a Q&A session on Twitter. Rahane answered many questions ranging from personal to professional life. The right-handed batsman also picked two of his favourite knocks. Rahane rated the 103 against England at Lord's during the 2014 Test series and 79 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 as his two favourite innings.

Rahane scored 103 off 154 balls at Lord’s as rest of the batsmen failed to put up a fight with the bat against England bowling. Rahane shared 90-run stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the eighth wicket help India set up their first victory at Lord's in 28 years.

The half-century against South Africa came a year later, Rahane was the dominant part of a 125-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan against the Proteas. He smashed 79 off 60 balls while Dhawan was eventually dismissed on 137 as India made 307/7. This was followed by a brilliant bowling performance led by Ravichandran Ashwin and India bowled out a South African batting lineup that featured the likes of AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock for 177.

Rahane Picks His Favourite Knocks

103 at Lord’s and 79 at MCG (World Cup 2015) https://t.co/60jTuUz4rr — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 7, 2020

Rahane has been raising awareness on Twitter about the COVID-19 pandemic that India has been grappling with over the past month. Cricket has come to a standstill due to the pandemic spread and players have taken to social media to interact with fans in the meantime.