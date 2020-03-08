Indian Fans Recall Horrors of 2003 World Cup Final As Australia Openers Plunder Bowlers in 2020 ICC Women’s T20 CWC Final (See Reactions)

India vs Australia (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Such has been Australia’s start at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final against India that fans from the subcontinent have already started recalling the 2003 cricket World Cup (50 overs). That final at Johannesburg on March 23 was played between both these sides where Ricky Ponting plundered the Indian bowlers all around the park for a masterful knock of 140 runs after Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden had stitched 105-run opening stand. 17 years later, it was a similar start for the Australia women with Alyssa Healey tearing apart the Indian bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Many have already started comparing both the finals and fans feel the result might also be identical. ICC, Katy Perry Urges India and Australia to Be ‘Brave, Fierce & Make Crowd Roar’ in Inspiring Video Ahead of Summit Clash.

Opting to bat first, Healey burst through Deepti Sharma in the very opening over looting the Indian spinner for 14 runs in the opening six deliveries. It was quite similar to what Matthew Hayden had done against Zaheer Khan in the final of 50-overs 2003 World Cup. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match.

Same Same!!

Indian Fans on Seeing Alyssa Healey Smash Team India Bowlers Around

#INDvAUS Me trying to figure out whether it is 2020 World Cup final or 2003 world cup final pic.twitter.com/naMcY4IloN — ☝️ (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

No Difference Available!!

Kuch Bhi Nehi Badla.. Result?

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup 1) World Cup Final against Australia 2) Australia Batting first 3) openers ripping apart indian Bowlers 2003 world cup revisited 😭 pic.twitter.com/YCOHZJURwG — ☝️ (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

That Uncanny Resemblance

#INDvAUS 2003 wala WC final bhi March me hi hua tha 😭😭#InternationalWomensDay — Neeraj Raj 🇮🇳 (@neeraj21345) March 8, 2020

Don't Want to Recall the Horror Again!!

#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup Me trying to cut World Cup 2003 memories from my life pic.twitter.com/jbSkg7VGN6 — ☝️ (@jiteshrochlani) March 8, 2020

Fans When Remembering What Happened in 2003

Indian Fans Right Now

Australia Women to India Right Now

When Alyssa Healey Reminds of Ricky Ponting

Alyssa Healy today's knock reminded me of Ricky Ponting 2003 innings in world Cup final #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HnJPAAHs07 — Gaurav Kumar Jha (@Gauravpace) March 8, 2020

Australia had taken 15 off the opening over in that game with Hayden hitting a boundary of Zaheer Khan in the first over. Hayden-Gilchrist had put on 105 from the opening wicket against India at Johannesburg and Healey and her opening partner Beth Mooney shared 115-run opening partnership. There were many similarities that suggested perhaps the 2003 World Cup final was being replayed. And here’s how fans reacted to it:

Meanwhile, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first and riding on a solid opening partnership from Healey (75) and Mooney (78), the host side put on 184/4 on board in 20 overs. Healey smashed five sixes in her knock of 75 from only 39 deliveries, while her partner Mooney made 78 runs.