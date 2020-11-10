Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 final on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. This will be the first time the two sides will be meeting in the summit clash of the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led team are the most decorated franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League while Shreyas Iyer’s men will be looking to win their maiden title. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful in Indian Premier League history as the Indian star has won the competition five times. It hasn’t been an ideal IPL for the 33-year-old as questions have been raised about his fitness as he has missed few games due to injury. However, the MI skipper is fit to play in the finals and is on course to achieve some personal milestones. Rohit Sharma Working Hard in Nets Ahead of MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Final (Watch Video).

200 Indian Premier League Appearances

The Mumbai Indians skipper is set to make his 200th appearance in the Indian Premier League when his team takes on Delhi Capitals in the finals of IPL 2020. Only Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (204), has played more matches in the competition than the 33-year-old

Record IPL Titles

Rohit Sharma is already the most decorated player in Indian Premier League history but could extend his record even further. The 33-year-old has won the competition five times, four of which has been as the skipper of Mumbai Indians and if his team manages to beat Delhi Capitals in the final, the Indian cricketer will win the title for the sixth time.

4000 Runs For Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma could become the first Mumbai Indians player to reach the 400 run mark in the Indian Premier League. The MI skipper is just eight runs short of achieving this milestone. The MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have achieved this landmark for CSK and RCB respectively.

3000 Runs As Captain in IPL

Rohit Sharma, the most successful skipper in IPL, is only 43 runs away from reaching 3000 runs as a captain in the Indian Premier League. The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have already scored more than 3000 runs as captain of an IPL franchise.

Rohit Sharma has had a difficult IPL 2020 as he has amassed 264 runs this season, which is his lowest score in a single campaign. The MI skipper has scored just two half-centuries this season, playing with an average of 24 and a strike rate of just over 126. Injury has played its part for the 33-year-old as his 11 appearances, is the lowest he has managed since the start of the competition.

