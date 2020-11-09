Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 final. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10, 2020. Mumbai led by Rohit Sharma has done well throughout IPL season 13 and will look forward to becoming champion for the 5th time by defeating Delhi Capitals in their upcoming game. The Hitman due to health issue missed out few league games of IPL 2020 and made a return in IPL 2020 last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the last two innings he has been struggling with form as he made 4 and 0 respectively in previous two matches. In the recent video posted by MI, HItman can be seen striking the ball well in nets as fans hope for his comeback inning on the big day. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in IPL Qualifier 1 to reach the final. After posting a total of 200/5 in 20 overs, Mumbai restricted Delhi to 143/8. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Man of the Match for his figure of 4/14 in that game. While Hardik Pandya played a quick knock of 37 runs from 14 balls. Delhi Capitals reached final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Qualifier 2 where they defended the target of 190 runs. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Rohit Sharma Practicing in Nets

Mumbai Indians looks a strong team on the card in comparison with Delhi Capitals, however, in T20 game anything can happen. Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer made it to IPL final for the first time in history and will leave no stone unturned to win their maiden IPL trophy.

