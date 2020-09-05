05 Sep, 09:05 (IST) Fake IPL Schedule Goes Viral IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place from September onwards in the United Arab Emirates. Although with just over two weeks left in the planned start of the competition, a fake schedule has been making circles on social media. No official confirmation regarding the schedule is yet made by the BCCI. Here the Iplschedule #2020UAE#IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/rA8EdTJQRX— Ishu (@Ishaaaaagarwal) September 4, 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 is inching closer and is a fortnight away. The teams are preparing for the mega-event which is about to start on September 19, 2020, and will be divided across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Now, after a long break of about 12 days, Chennai Super Kings have started sweating it out in the nets. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the picture of the same on social media and kept the fans updated about their latest happenings. The IPL 2020 schedule was supposed to come out on Friday but that did not happen. The fans were also angry about the same and posted hilarious memes expressing their disappointment. Harbhajan Singh Speaks Up After Pulling Out From IPL 2020 Due to Personal Reasons, Wishes CSK For the Upcoming Season.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 because of personal reasons. The spinner took to social media and informed the fans and said that he would want to spend all the time with his family. Singh further mentioned that he has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. The fans were quite upset about the decision as Suresh Raina had already abruptly and now with Bhajji has also joined the bandwagon. Bhajji was an absentee in the week-long camp conducted by the Chennai Super Kings.

He was supposed to fly to UAE to join the team but then now that he has pulled out of the tournament, this could serve as a massive blow for the team as the deck in UAE supports the spinners. The fans posted tweets on social media with disappointed memes. The teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and others sweating it out like a normal day and the fans relished the moments shared by teams.