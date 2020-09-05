Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has omitted Sanjay Manjrekar from the commentary panel of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The former Indian batsman has given his voice in all the previous editions of the tournament but will not be seen in action in the upcoming competition. Though any official announcement is yet to come, Mumbai Mirror has reported Manjrekar’s exclusion. Manjrekar has always been in headlines for his controversial statements which have invited a lot of trolling too. He was also sacked from BCCI’s commentary panel in March earlier this year, and it seems like that the Indian cricket board is in no mood to rehire him. Sanjay Manjrekar Reveals the First Thing That Comes in His Mind After Hearing Harsha Bhogle.

From calling Ravindra Jadeja a bits-and-pieces cricketer to getting involved with Harsha Bhogle on air, Manjrekar’s statements have often raised the eyebrows of the fans. After getting sacked, however, Manjrekar didn’t question the board’s decision and accepted it gracefully. He even wrote an E-mail to the board for reinstating him in the panel for IPL 2020, but his request doesn’t seem to impress BCCI. Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped From BCCI Commentary Panel.

The seven commentators who have been picked for IPL 2020 are Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, and Anjum Chopra. As per reports, BCCI is planning to divide these commentators into three panels for each venue (Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi).

Earlier, the selected commentators were expected to fly for UAE in the first week of September. However, with the government providing relaxation in the quarantine rules from 14 days to 7 days, the panel is expected to board the flight on Septembe

