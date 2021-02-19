Chris Morris scripted history at the IPL 2021 Players Auction as he became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history after Rajasthan Royals paid a record Rs 16.25 crore for his signature. Morris broke the previous record set by Yuvraj Singh when Delhi Capitals paid Rs 16 Crore in IPL 2015 auction. Krishnappa Gowtham also created a history of his own after being bought for Rs 9.25 Cr by Chennai Super Kings making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. A total of 57 were players were signed at the IPL 2021 players auction while many players remained unsold. Here take a look at the list of all players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 auction. Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record After Getting Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Enormous INR 16.25 Crore.

Punjab Kings, who entered the IPL 2021 players auction with the biggest purse (Rs 53.20), signed the most number of players (9) while Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore bought eight players each. Chennai Super Kings signed the least number of players (6), which included Moeen Ali, Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara. Take a look at the full list of players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Kyle Jamieson Becomes Third-Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to Virat Kohli-Led RCB for INR 15 Crore in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

IPL 2021 Auction List of Sold Players

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM
Steve Smith 2 CR 2.20 CR Delhi Capitals
Sachin Baby 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajat Patidar 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore
Cheteshwar Pujara 50 L 50 L Chennai Super Kings
Karun Nair 50 L 50 L Kolkata Knight Riders
C. Hari Nishaanth 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings
Adam Milne 50 L 3.2 CR Mumbai Indians
Mustafizur Rahman 1 CR 1 CR Rajasthan Royals
Jhye Richardson 1.5 CR 14 CR Punjab Kings
Nathan Coulter-Nile 1.5 CR 5 CR Mumbai Indians
Umesh Yadav 1 CR 1 CR Delhi Capitals
Piyush Chawla 50 L 2.4 CR Mumbai Indians
Lukman Hussain Meriwala 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals
Chetan Sakariya 20 L 1.2 CR Rajasthan Royals
Riley Meredith 40 L 8 CR Punjab Kings
M Siddharth 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals
Jagadeesha Suchith 20 L 30 L Sunrisers Hyderabad
K. C. Cariappa 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals
Vaibhav Arora 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders
M. Harisankar Reddy 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings
Kuldip Yadav 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1.5 CR 1.5 CR Punjab Kings
Harbhajan Singh 2 CR 2 CR Kolkata Knight Riders
Akash Singh 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals
Vishnu Vinod 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals
Sheldon Jackson 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders
Mohammed Azharuddeen 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore
K. S. Bharat 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sam Billings 2 CR 2 CR Delhi Capitals
 Glenn Maxwell 2 CR 14.25 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore
Shakib Al Hasan 2 CR 3.2 CR Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali 2 CR 7 CR Chennai Super Kings
Shivam Dube 50 L 4.4 CR Rajasthan Royals
Chris Morris 75 L 16.25 CR Rajasthan Royals
Dawid Malan 1.5 CR 1.5 CR Punjab Kings
Ripal Patel 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals
Shahrukh Khan 20 L 5.25 CR Punjab Kings
Krishnappa Gowtham 20 L 9.25 CR Chennai Super Kings
Kyle Jamieson 75 L 15 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore
Tom Curran 1.5 CR 5.25 CR Delhi Capitals
Moises Henriques 1 CR 4.2 CR Punjab Kings
Jalaj Saxena 30 L 30 L Punjab Kings
Utkarsh Singh 20 L 20 L Punjab Kings
Fabian Allen 75 L 75 L Punjab Kings
Daniel Christian 75 L 4.8 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore
Liam Livingstone 75 L 75 L Rajasthan Royals
Suyash Prabhudessai 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore
James Neesham 50 L 50 L Mumbai Indians
Yudhvir Charak 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians
K. Bhagath Varma 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings
Marco Jansen 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians
Saurabh Kumar 20 L 20 L Punjab Kings
Kedar Jadhav 2 CR 2 CR Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ben Cutting 75 L 75 L Kolkata Knight Riders
Venkatesh Iyer 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders
Pawan Negi 50 L 50 L Kolkata Knight Riders
Arjun Tendulkar 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Auction List of Unsold Players

While all these players found buyers and will participate at the next IPL, many big names went unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Among those that went unsold were Jason Roy, Marnus Labuschagne, Hanuma Vihari and Varun Aaron. Check Full List Here.

IPL 2021 is likely to begin from April 9-10 although the BCCI is yet to finalise and announce the venue for the tournament. Last season of the IPL was held in UAE. But this season the tournament is likely to be staged in India.

