Chris Morris scripted history at the IPL 2021 Players Auction as he became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history after Rajasthan Royals paid a record Rs 16.25 crore for his signature. Morris broke the previous record set by Yuvraj Singh when Delhi Capitals paid Rs 16 Crore in IPL 2015 auction. Krishnappa Gowtham also created a history of his own after being bought for Rs 9.25 Cr by Chennai Super Kings making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. A total of 57 were players were signed at the IPL 2021 players auction while many players remained unsold. Here take a look at the list of all players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 auction. Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record After Getting Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Enormous INR 16.25 Crore.
Punjab Kings, who entered the IPL 2021 players auction with the biggest purse (Rs 53.20), signed the most number of players (9) while Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore bought eight players each. Chennai Super Kings signed the least number of players (6), which included Moeen Ali, Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara. Take a look at the full list of players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Kyle Jamieson Becomes Third-Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to Virat Kohli-Led RCB for INR 15 Crore in IPL 2021 Players Auction.
IPL 2021 Auction List of Sold Players
|PLAYERS
|BASE PRICE (₹)
|SELLING PRICE (₹)
|TEAM
|Steve Smith
|2 CR
|2.20 CR
|Delhi Capitals
|Sachin Baby
|20 L
|20 L
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajat Patidar
|20 L
|20 L
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|50 L
|50 L
|Chennai Super Kings
|Karun Nair
|50 L
|50 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|20 L
|20 L
|Chennai Super Kings
|Adam Milne
|50 L
|3.2 CR
|Mumbai Indians
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1 CR
|1 CR
|Rajasthan Royals
|Jhye Richardson
|1.5 CR
|14 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|1.5 CR
|5 CR
|Mumbai Indians
|Umesh Yadav
|1 CR
|1 CR
|Delhi Capitals
|Piyush Chawla
|50 L
|2.4 CR
|Mumbai Indians
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|20 L
|20 L
|Delhi Capitals
|Chetan Sakariya
|20 L
|1.2 CR
|Rajasthan Royals
|Riley Meredith
|40 L
|8 CR
|Punjab Kings
|M Siddharth
|20 L
|20 L
|Delhi Capitals
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|20 L
|30 L
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|K. C. Cariappa
|20 L
|20 L
|Rajasthan Royals
|Vaibhav Arora
|20 L
|20 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|20 L
|20 L
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kuldip Yadav
|20 L
|20 L
|Rajasthan Royals
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|1.5 CR
|1.5 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Harbhajan Singh
|2 CR
|2 CR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Akash Singh
|20 L
|20 L
|Rajasthan Royals
|Vishnu Vinod
|20 L
|20 L
|Delhi Capitals
|Sheldon Jackson
|20 L
|20 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|20 L
|20 L
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|K. S. Bharat
|20 L
|20 L
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sam Billings
|2 CR
|2 CR
|Delhi Capitals
|Glenn Maxwell
|2 CR
|14.25 CR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2 CR
|3.2 CR
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Moeen Ali
|2 CR
|7 CR
|Chennai Super Kings
|Shivam Dube
|50 L
|4.4 CR
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chris Morris
|75 L
|16.25 CR
|Rajasthan Royals
|Dawid Malan
|1.5 CR
|1.5 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Ripal Patel
|20 L
|20 L
|Delhi Capitals
|Shahrukh Khan
|20 L
|5.25 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|20 L
|9.25 CR
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kyle Jamieson
|75 L
|15 CR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Tom Curran
|1.5 CR
|5.25 CR
|Delhi Capitals
|Moises Henriques
|1 CR
|4.2 CR
|Punjab Kings
|Jalaj Saxena
|30 L
|30 L
|Punjab Kings
|Utkarsh Singh
|20 L
|20 L
|Punjab Kings
|Fabian Allen
|75 L
|75 L
|Punjab Kings
|Daniel Christian
|75 L
|4.8 CR
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Liam Livingstone
|75 L
|75 L
|Rajasthan Royals
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|20 L
|20 L
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|James Neesham
|50 L
|50 L
|Mumbai Indians
|Yudhvir Charak
|20 L
|20 L
|Mumbai Indians
|K. Bhagath Varma
|20 L
|20 L
|Chennai Super Kings
|Marco Jansen
|20 L
|20 L
|Mumbai Indians
|Saurabh Kumar
|20 L
|20 L
|Punjab Kings
|Kedar Jadhav
|2 CR
|2 CR
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ben Cutting
|75 L
|75 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Venkatesh Iyer
|20 L
|20 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Pawan Negi
|50 L
|50 L
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Arjun Tendulkar
|20 L
|20 L
|Mumbai Indians
IPL 2021 Auction List of Unsold Players
While all these players found buyers and will participate at the next IPL, many big names went unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Among those that went unsold were Jason Roy, Marnus Labuschagne, Hanuma Vihari and Varun Aaron. Check Full List Here.
IPL 2021 is likely to begin from April 9-10 although the BCCI is yet to finalise and announce the venue for the tournament. Last season of the IPL was held in UAE. But this season the tournament is likely to be staged in India.
