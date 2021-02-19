Chris Morris scripted history at the IPL 2021 Players Auction as he became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League history after Rajasthan Royals paid a record Rs 16.25 crore for his signature. Morris broke the previous record set by Yuvraj Singh when Delhi Capitals paid Rs 16 Crore in IPL 2015 auction. Krishnappa Gowtham also created a history of his own after being bought for Rs 9.25 Cr by Chennai Super Kings making him the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. A total of 57 were players were signed at the IPL 2021 players auction while many players remained unsold. Here take a look at the list of all players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 auction. Chris Morris Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record After Getting Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Enormous INR 16.25 Crore.

Punjab Kings, who entered the IPL 2021 players auction with the biggest purse (Rs 53.20), signed the most number of players (9) while Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore bought eight players each. Chennai Super Kings signed the least number of players (6), which included Moeen Ali, Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara. Take a look at the full list of players sold and unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Kyle Jamieson Becomes Third-Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Sold to Virat Kohli-Led RCB for INR 15 Crore in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

IPL 2021 Auction List of Sold Players

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM Steve Smith 2 CR 2.20 CR Delhi Capitals Sachin Baby 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajat Patidar 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore Cheteshwar Pujara 50 L 50 L Chennai Super Kings Karun Nair 50 L 50 L Kolkata Knight Riders C. Hari Nishaanth 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings Adam Milne 50 L 3.2 CR Mumbai Indians Mustafizur Rahman 1 CR 1 CR Rajasthan Royals Jhye Richardson 1.5 CR 14 CR Punjab Kings Nathan Coulter-Nile 1.5 CR 5 CR Mumbai Indians Umesh Yadav 1 CR 1 CR Delhi Capitals Piyush Chawla 50 L 2.4 CR Mumbai Indians Lukman Hussain Meriwala 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals Chetan Sakariya 20 L 1.2 CR Rajasthan Royals Riley Meredith 40 L 8 CR Punjab Kings M Siddharth 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals Jagadeesha Suchith 20 L 30 L Sunrisers Hyderabad K. C. Cariappa 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals Vaibhav Arora 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders M. Harisankar Reddy 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings Kuldip Yadav 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1.5 CR 1.5 CR Punjab Kings Harbhajan Singh 2 CR 2 CR Kolkata Knight Riders Akash Singh 20 L 20 L Rajasthan Royals Vishnu Vinod 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals Sheldon Jackson 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders Mohammed Azharuddeen 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore K. S. Bharat 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore Sam Billings 2 CR 2 CR Delhi Capitals Glenn Maxwell 2 CR 14.25 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore Shakib Al Hasan 2 CR 3.2 CR Kolkata Knight Riders Moeen Ali 2 CR 7 CR Chennai Super Kings Shivam Dube 50 L 4.4 CR Rajasthan Royals Chris Morris 75 L 16.25 CR Rajasthan Royals Dawid Malan 1.5 CR 1.5 CR Punjab Kings Ripal Patel 20 L 20 L Delhi Capitals Shahrukh Khan 20 L 5.25 CR Punjab Kings Krishnappa Gowtham 20 L 9.25 CR Chennai Super Kings Kyle Jamieson 75 L 15 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore Tom Curran 1.5 CR 5.25 CR Delhi Capitals Moises Henriques 1 CR 4.2 CR Punjab Kings Jalaj Saxena 30 L 30 L Punjab Kings Utkarsh Singh 20 L 20 L Punjab Kings Fabian Allen 75 L 75 L Punjab Kings Daniel Christian 75 L 4.8 CR Royal Challengers Bangalore Liam Livingstone 75 L 75 L Rajasthan Royals Suyash Prabhudessai 20 L 20 L Royal Challengers Bangalore James Neesham 50 L 50 L Mumbai Indians Yudhvir Charak 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians K. Bhagath Varma 20 L 20 L Chennai Super Kings Marco Jansen 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians Saurabh Kumar 20 L 20 L Punjab Kings Kedar Jadhav 2 CR 2 CR Sunrisers Hyderabad Ben Cutting 75 L 75 L Kolkata Knight Riders Venkatesh Iyer 20 L 20 L Kolkata Knight Riders Pawan Negi 50 L 50 L Kolkata Knight Riders Arjun Tendulkar 20 L 20 L Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Auction List of Unsold Players

While all these players found buyers and will participate at the next IPL, many big names went unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction. Among those that went unsold were Jason Roy, Marnus Labuschagne, Hanuma Vihari and Varun Aaron. Check Full List Here.

IPL 2021 is likely to begin from April 9-10 although the BCCI is yet to finalise and announce the venue for the tournament. Last season of the IPL was held in UAE. But this season the tournament is likely to be staged in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).