New Zealand’s pace-bowling sensation Kyle Jamieson has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for an enormous amount of INR 15 crore during the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players’ auction. With this, the Kiwi fast bowler also became the third most expensive player in IPL auction history. Jamieson has been a hot property in world cricket ever since he made his international debut last year against India in the home Test series. The six ft six in pacer tormented the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, and New Zealand comfortably won both the Tests. Kyle Jamieson Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 Crores in IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Jamieson didn’t look back after that and proved his potential in all formats. While the 26-year old can set the speed gun on fire, his ability to extract extra bounce from the track makes him even more lethal. Moreover, the southpaw is a handy batsman lower down the order who has played multiple significant knocks in his short but effective international career. He now has the onus to make a mark in one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world. Notably, Jamieson will make his IPL debut this year and would want to guide the Virat Kohli-led side to their maiden title. Meanwhile, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about him.

# Kyle Jamieson was born on December 30, 1994, in Auckland, New Zealand.

# Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, the pacer is the talent New Zealand cricketer ever.

# He represented New Zealand in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup.

# The fast bowler made his international debut in a Test match against India on February 21, 2020.

# So far, he has scalped 36 wickets in just six Tests with the help of four five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

# He has also scored 226 runs in Tests at a fantastic average of over 56.

# Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for INR 15 crore in IPL 2021 players' auction, making him the third-most expensive player in IPL auction history.

Meanwhile, RCB finished IPL 2020 at the third spot and would like to go some steps further in the upcoming season. Earlier in the auction, they also bought Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for INR 14.25 crore, and they now have INR 5.5 crore left in the bank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).