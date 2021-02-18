Chris Morris has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crore in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction and became the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the previous most-expensive player in IPL auction as Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) bought him for INR 16 crore in IPL 2016 auction. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the veteran all-rounder was in red-hot form in the IPL 2021 – picking 11 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of under seven. Hence, many eyebrows were raised when RCB released him at the retention event last month. As the Bangalore-based franchise bought Morris for INR 10.75 crore, many believed that they wanted the all-rounder for a lesser price, which was evident as they bid for the Proteas star. However, Morris went out of budget and Rajasthan Royals got his service. Chris Morris Sold to Rajastan Royals for a Record Rs 16.25 Crore at IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Morris has played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2014 and 2015, and thus, it will be his reunion with the franchise. The pacer was in brilliant form in the recently-concluded Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 where he represented Sydney Thunder, and RR would like him to replicate a similar or even more fantastic show. It will indeed be exciting to watch Morris joining forces with England pace spearhead Jofra Archer. Netizens went absolute berserk after coming across the update. Have a look how they reacted.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 14.25 crore whereas his Australian teammate Steve Smith has been sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crore. The upcoming season is expected to get underway in March-April in India, although any official announcement is yet to come.

