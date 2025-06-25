Mumbai, June 25: AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, and Hashim Amla will headline a formidable South Africa Champions squad for the World Championship of Legends 2025, scheduled from July 18 to August 2 in the UK. Joining them are dynamic names like Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso, promising a thrilling mix of experience, power, and precision that South African cricket is known for. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that brings together the sport’s most iconic names. WCL 2025: Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali and Ian Bell To Lead England Champions in World Championship of Legends.

"There’s nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who’ve always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket’s spirit—and we’re here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win," AB de Villiers said.

Amandeep Singh, founder of Game Changers & Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, “This squad is crafted to ignite passion and inspire fans worldwide. Legends like AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy carry a legacy that echoes across generations. We are truly honoured to have them lead our campaign in WCL 2025, and we are confident the South Africa Champions will set the tournament ablaze.”

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions, shared, "It’s a privilege to bring these legends back together. The South Africa Champions represent everything that’s bold, competitive, and passionate about the sport. We’re not just playing—we’re making history again." WCL 2025: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard To Be Part of West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends Season 2.

Harshit Tomar, founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said, "WCL is about reliving greatness, and no team reflects that better than South Africa Champions. With AB de Villiers back on the field and players like Hashim Amla and Chris Morris alongside him, fans can expect world-class cricket and unforgettable moments."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).