The much-awaited IPL (Indian Premier League) mega-auction is not many days away! And once again, all 10 franchises would be involved in intense bidding wars over a period of two days to have their preferred players on board ahead of the IPL 2025 edition. The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25. Earlier this year, all 10 IPL teams had finalised their list of retained players and with some big names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler in the auction pool, all eyes would be on the two-day event in Jeddah. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, let us take a look at the most expensive players at each IPL auction. IPL 2025 Auction Player List PDF for Free Download: Check Full List of Players Set To Go Under Hammer at Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

MS Dhoni, one of the biggest names to have featured in the IPL, was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping sum of Rs 9.5 crore at the inaugural IPL auction. And 16 years later, the Chennai Super Kings retained their ex-captain, who led them to five titles, as an 'uncapped player' as per the IPL retention rules that were set by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). Mitchell Starc had shattered all records when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had acquired his services for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore. 13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest-Ever Player To Be Listed for IPL Auction.

List of Most Expensive Players at Each IPL Auction

Year Player Price 2008 MS Dhoni (CSK) Rs 9.5 Crore 2009 Kevin Pietersen (RCB) and Andrew Flintoff (CSK) Rs 9.8 Crore 2010 Kieron Pollard (MI) and Shane Bond (KKR) Rs 4.8 Crore 2011 Gautam Gambhir (KKR) Rs 14.9 Crore 2012 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) Rs 12.8 Crore 2013 Glenn Maxwell (MI) Rs 6.3 Crore 2014 Yuvraj Singh (RCB) Rs 14 Crore 2015 Yuvraj Singh (DC) Rs 16 Crore 2016 Shane Watson (RCB) Rs 9.5 Crore 2017 Ben Stokes (RPSG) Rs 14.5 Crore 2018 Ben Stokes (RR) Rs 12.5 Crore 2019 Jaydev Unadkat (RR) and Varun Chakaravarthy (PBKS) Rs 8.4 Crore 2020 Pat Cummins (KKR) Rs 15.5 Crore 2021 Chris Morris (RR) Rs 16.25 Crore 2022 Ishan Kishan (MI) Rs 15.25 Crore 2023 Sam Curran (PBKS) Rs 18.5 Crore 2024 Mitchell Starc (KKR) Rs 24.75 Crore

As mentioned above, there would be a lot of big names in the auction pool, the likes of which include Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar among others and it will be interesting to see if Mitchell Starc's record of being the most expensive player in IPL history is broken. Punjab Kings for the record, will have the highest purse (110.5 crore).

