After a disastrous campaign for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) last season, Glenn Maxwell made an impressive debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI). Chasing 160 for victory, Maxwell, batting at number four, scored 39 off 28 balls as RCB won the game by two wickets in the last-ball thriller. During the course of his knock, the Aussie dasher played some terrific shots, including a 100-meter six off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. The RCB admin was on cloud nine witnessing Maxwell's stellar show and what followed was an epic banter between PBKS and RCB. MI vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Shines With Five-Fer as Mumbai Indians’ Horror Show in Season Opener Continues

"First Maxi-mum in Red and Gold and he nearly hits it out of Chennai! Thank you @PunjabKingsIPL. We would hug you if not for social distancing," wrote RCB after Maxwell smashed Pandya for the humongous maximum. For the unversed, PBKS had released Maxwell after his horrible run in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman scored mere 108 runs in 13 games at a dismal strike rate of just over 100. While Maxwell couldn't smash a single maximum last season, he hit two terrific sixes in his maiden outing in RCB jersey, and the admin of the franchise didn't miss out on pulling PBKS' leg. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

RCB Pokes Fun At PBKS!!

First Maxi-mum in Red and Gold and he nearly hits it out of Chennai!🤯 Thank you @PunjabKingsIPL. We would hug you if not for social distancing 🤗#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

RCB admin's cheeky sense of humour left the fans impressed but Punjab Kings' Twitter account came up with an even epic response. PBKS thanked RCB for releasing Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mayank Agarwal in different editions of the IPL. "Aww, and thank you for Gayle, KL, Mandy, Sarfaraz, Mayank…" read the reply.

Epic Response!!

The banter wasn't going to over yet, and the Challengers found a different way to poke fun at Punjab Kings. When PBKS unveiled their jersey for IPL 2021 recently, many fans pointed out similarities between RCB's old gear and Punjab's new kit. Addressing the same, RCB wrote: "You missed jersey, helmet, pads...and logo? But between us, who's keeping count?"

Banter Continues!!

Meanwhile, RCB must be enthralled after defeating the defending champions in the season opener and would like to extend their winning run. They'll next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14.

