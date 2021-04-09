Mumbai Indians’ horror show in Indian Premier League (IPL) opening games continued as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick-started their IPL 2021 campaign with a two-wicket triumph win. Chasing a tricky total of 160 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, RCB looked in command for the majority of the contest, with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell played handy knocks. However, the Men in Red and Gold lost some quick wickets in the latter half of the game, allowing MI to come back in the hunt. Just like several times, AB de Villiers once again came to Bangalore’s rescue with a quick-fire 48-run knock. The game went right down to the wire but RCB eventually emerged victorious in the last ball of the contest. Notably, this was Mumbai’s ninth successive loss in opening IPL games. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Earlier in the match, RCB skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was an entirely revamped side for Bangalore, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Rajat Patidar and Kyle Jamieson making their debut for the franchise. For MI, South African pacer Marco Jansen made his IPL debut. Although the defending champions lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early, Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav put Mumbai on the driver’s seat with a sensational 70-run stand. Just when MI looked set for the final onslaught, Harshal Patel ran through their batting order with a five-wicket haul. As a result, the Men in Blue and Gold were restricted to 159/9, which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. MI vs RCB Highlights, VIVO IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Mumbai Indians by Two Wickets.

MI vs RCB 2021 Stat Highlights

# Mumbai Indians suffered their ninth consecutive loss in the first games in IPL.

# Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Rajat Patidar and Kyle Jamieson made their IPL debut for RCB.

# Maxwell smashed a six in IPL after almost three years.

# Marco Jansen and Chris Lynn made their debut for Mumbai Indians.

# Harshal Patel became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL.

# Rohit Sharma has now got involved in 36 run-outs, most by a player in IPL history.

# Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli for the fourth time in IPL.

Virat Kohli’s troop would indeed be delighted with the winning start, but they shouldn’t be complacent at well. They’ll next face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 14. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians would have redemption in mind when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 13 at the same venue.

