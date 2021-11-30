Indian Premier League franchises will reveal the players retained and released by them ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday). The excitement is palpable among the fans as with two new teams entering the competition, many star players could be changing their teams ahead of the 15th edition of India’s premier cricketing competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for IPL 2022 retention live streaming can scroll down below. David Warner Confirms Exit from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Says ‘They Won't Retain Me’.

Wild speculations have been making rounds on social media as the likes of Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are certain of their spots in their respective sides, it will be interesting to see how the franchises strategize ahead of the mega auction. It is understood that stars such as David Warner, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya could be seen donning new colours in IPL 2022 as surprises can be in store with the addition of teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad. IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan, Moeen Ali or Faf Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj or Harshal Patel, Here’s List of Likely Retentions Ahead of Deadline.

When is IPL 2022 Retention?

Indian Premier League franchises will release a list of players retained by them on November 30, 2021 (Tuesday) by 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch IPL 2022 Retention in India on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League and will telecast the IPL 2022 retention. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels from 09:30 PM onwards to catch the telecast of retention on TV.

How To Watch IPL 2022 Retention Live Streaming Online in India?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League and Disney+ Hotstar will stream the IPL 2022 retention. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch IPL 2022 Retention live streaming online.

