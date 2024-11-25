The IPL 2025 mega auction is currently being held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia across November 24 and 25, A total of 577 players are going down under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction IPL is always a stage where young talents meet opportunity. The IPL 2025 mega auction ahs already seen some exciting uncapped names being picked like Priyansh Arya and Gurjapneet Singh who went to Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings respectively. When the mega auction arrives, a lot of teams look out for young talents who can add further dimensions to their team and help them win titles. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Grateful to Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari, Family for India U-19 Selection, Says ‘Thank You for Believing in Me.

Rajasthan Royals made a surprising approach for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old left-handed batter from Bihar. They went in a bidding war with Delhi Capitals and secured the services of Suryavanshi for INR 1.1 Crore. Fans were surprised to see RR going all out for such a youngster and wanted to know more about it. Fans eager to know who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi will get the entire information here.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Quick Facts

# Vaibhav Suryavanshi was born on March 27, 2011.

# Suryavanshi is 13-year-old and hails from Bihar

# Suryavanshi was picked in the India Bihar U-19 team for an Under-19 quadrangular series in Mulapadu, Andhra Pradesh in November 2023.

# The promising left-handed batter made his First-Class (FC) debut for Bihar earlier this year.

# Suryavanshi impressed Bihar selectors in a U-23 selection camp to earn a place in the state’s Ranji Trophy squad.

# Aged just 12 years and 284 days at the time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi also became the youngest Indian to make a first-class debut since 1986 and the second-youngest to ever play in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar.

# After making his FC debut, the youngster was named in the India A squad that faced Australia A in two multi-day red-ball games earlier this year.

# Suryavanshi attracted eyeballs after scoring a century in the first match between India A and Australia A.

# Suryavanshi brought up his century in just 58 balls, making it the fastest hundred ever recorded by an Indian in youth Tests and the second-fastest overall.

# Suryavanshi has also been included in India's squad for the Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024. Age Fraud Claims Surface Against 12-Year-Old Bihar Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi As He Made History By Becoming One of the Youngest Ever to Debut in Ranji Trophy.

Rajasthan Royals has been one of the franchises that has been home to young players and have a reputation of grooming them for the future. With RR having Rahul Dravid up their ranks and his history of taking care about U-19 cricketers, Suryavanshi can expect that he will be in good hands in the IPL 2025 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).