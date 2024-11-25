The IPL 2025 mega auction is currently being held at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia across November 24 and 25, A total of 577 players are going down under the hammer in the IPL 2025 mega auction IPL is always a stage where young talents meet opportunity. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah has come as rookies in the IPL and then grown to be a stalwart of Team India and International cricket. When the mega auction arrives, a lot of teams look out for young talents who can add further dimensions to their team and help them win titles. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

Among the names was Priyansh Arya, who came in the accelerated session later on Day 2 evening. Priyansh made Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals go on a bidding war for him and was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 Crore. Arya first drew attention when he struck six sixes in a over in the Delhi Premier League. Fans eager to know more about the Priyansh Arya can get the complete information here.

Priyansh Arya Quick Facts

# Priyansh Arya is a left-handed batter from Delhi.

# Priyansh is a 23-year-old cricketer.

# Priyansh represents Delhi in domestic cricket.

# Priyansh played some 50-over matches for India U-19 Team in 2019.

# Priyansh made his domestic debut in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 match against Uttarakhand back in November 2021.

# Priyansh Arya has also played five List A matches.

# He made his 50-overs debut for Delhi during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

# Priyansh Arya impressed the most during the initial season of DPL 2024 for South Delhi Superstarz where he smashed six sixes in one over. Gurjapneet Singh Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Tamil Nadu Pacer Picked by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Punjab Kings were looking throughout the auction for a left-handed opener and they got it in the form of Priyansh Arya. PBKS is a franchise that represents a attacking brand of cricket and Priyansh. known for his buccaneering style will find his home at the PBKS franchise.

