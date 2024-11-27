Bihar's 13-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi was sold in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction to the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.10 Crore and became the youngest cricketer to get sold in the IPL auction. It was a big price given Suryavanshi is just 13 and is still playing in the age group cricket. Yet, the RR management led by Rahul Dravid has put his trust on him and they will surely be looking at him to be a retention candidate by the end of this cycle. Despite being born in 2011, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has left the cricket fraternity in awe with his performance, specially his century against Australia A in the Australian soils attracted eyeballs. To bat that easily in the U-19 level being a 13-year-old really says a lot about him. Although there has been talks that Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an age-fraud offender. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Father Sanjiv Suryavanshi Refutes Allegations of Age Fraud, Reflects on Son’s Journey After Being Picked by Rajasthan Royals at IPL 2025 Mega Auction .

A video went viral on social media, where Vaibhav Suryavanshi revealed that his real age was 14. The video was from 2023, so it is expected that if what he said was right then he would be minimum 15-years old when the time he got sold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Age fraud in a major problem in Indian domestic cricket and there are several cricketers who have been accused of age fraud before. This includes big names including the likes of Manjot Kalra and Nitish Rana. The previous instances and the viral video made fans question Vaibhav's real age.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Viral Interview

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was 14 years old last year, but one year later he did reverse ageing and became 13 years old 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9UTfrsd9Dj — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 25, 2024

Hear it from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's own mouth, he is himself saying that he will become 14 years old on 27th September 2023, so after September 2024 he should be 15 years old now 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lNbQ14YG8y — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 25, 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (born 27 March 2011) is an Indian cricketer who plays for Bihar cricket team. The age is 13 Which is not true here is the interview he gave last year pic.twitter.com/Y1t7Ovw6fX — S T R A N G E R ™ (@safrikahammad) November 25, 2024

Vaibhav Suryavanshi says he’s 14 years old in this interview which was shot in 2023. Then how come he has become 13 in 2024? 13-14 doesn’t make any difference but still curious to know his right age! pic.twitter.com/hTPgP8uuPl — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) November 25, 2024

In the viral video, Vaibhav also said that his birthday is on September 27, but his recorded birthday is on March 27, 2011. All these has created confusion and curiosity in the mind of fans. His father, in an interview with PTI, has suggested that he is more than willing to undergo the necessary tests to help prove his age and end the confusion if necessary. “When he was 8 and half years old he first appeared for a BCCI bone test. He has already played India U-19. We don’t fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," he said

