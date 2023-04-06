Another two teams have now completed two matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 thus far. Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals join Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants among teams who have played two matches as of now while rest four teams have played a single game till now. Meanwhile, before heading into another action packed day of IPL 2023, here’s glance at upcoming match on April 06 and recap of previous game. Moreover, a cursory look at the IPL 2023 points table. IPL 2023: List of Players to Have Been Ruled Out of Tournament's 16th Edition.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 6

On April 06, two famous teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore face off at the Eden Gardens. This is apparently the home game for KKR and following the defeat in their opening fixture, they would be aiming to open their winning account. Both the teams have played just one game each so far.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Highlights

The crowd at the Barsapara Stadium were treated to a high-scoring thriller with Punjab Kings emerging winner by a thin line of five runs against hosts Rajasthan Royals. Set mammoth 198 runs to win, RR managed to reach 192/7 in their 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan was star with the bat for Punjab as he scored unbeaten 86 off 56 balls. Ravi Ashwin 'Warns' Shikhar Dhawan for ‘Mankad Run Out’, Camera Captures Jos Buttler’s Reaction During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

IPL 2023 Points Table

The victory over Rajasthan Royals takes Punjab Kings to second place on the IPL 2023 points table. And RR themselves drop to fourth spot. Defended champions Gujarat Titans stay on top following two back to back wins. KKR, DC, MI and SRH are the four bottom-placed teams. While DC have lost both their games till now, the rest have lost the only game they have featured in.

