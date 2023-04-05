The IPL 2023 is one of the most attractive T20 leagues in the world and time and again, several players have expressed their desire to be part of it. However, many players are not able to make it to the tournament despite being picked by the franchises, due to injuries or other reasons. The IPL 2023 is no such exception, as a lot of big names will not be seen in action in this edition of the competition. These players could have made an impact for their respective sides in the tournament but, unfortunately, would have to enjoy the action from the sidelines. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Some of the big names to have missed out on the sixteenth edition of the tournament are Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, among others. While some franchises have named replacements for these absent stars, how their campaign will pan out without these players in the mix remains to be seen. Let us take a look at the list of players, who are ruled out/or have opted out of IPL 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah: The ace pacer missing out has dealt Mumbai Indians a body blow. The fast bowler was expected to form a deadly combination with Jofra Archer but a back injury has seen him out of action for a long time. Sandeep Warrier was announced as his replacement.

Shreyas Iyer: The Kolkata Knight Riders' captain sustained a back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy and missed the ODIs against Australia. Fans and the franchise were hopeful that he would return for some part of the IPL but a day ago, it was confirmed that he would miss the tournament and also the WTC final in June. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Rishabh Pant: Another big player to miss IPL 2023 is Rishabh Pant. The Delhi Capitals' captain suffered injuries in a serious car accident towards the end of last year and, thus, has been sidelined from cricket for a considerable period. Pant recently made his first public appearance when he attended the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Youngster Abishek Porel was named his replacement.

Prasidh Krishna: Earlier, Rajasthan Royals confirmed that Prasidh Krishna would not be able to take part in IPL 2023 owing to a knee injury. The IPL 2022 finalists signed Sandeep Sharma as his replacement.

Kyle Jamieson: Chennai Super Kings had signed the tall Kiwi pacer at the IPL 2023 auction. Jamieson suffered a back injury and has been sidelined for some time. CSK signed South Africa's Sisanda Magala as his replacement.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh all-rounder was expected to play a massive part in Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 campaign, but he pulled out of the tournament. Shakib cited international duties and personal reasons for opting out of the competition.

Jhye Richardson: The Australian batter was also ruled out of IPL 2023 after he had surgery for a hamstring injury. His absence was also a big blow for Mumbai Indians, who are already without their spearhead in Jasprit Bumrah. IPL 2023 Free Telecast! FTA Channel Star Utsav Movies to Broadcast Select Indian Premier League Cricket Matches.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks was ruled out of the tournament following a muscle injury. Jacks, who was signed for Rs 3.2 crore, was replaced by New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in the RCB squad.

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow missing out for Punjab Kings is a big blow for the franchise, which will be in pursuit of its maiden IPL title in 2023. The Englishman failed to recover from his leg injury and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refused to give him a No Objecton Certificate (NOC).

Rajat Patidar: One of the best batters for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a heel injury, that he has failed to recover from. RCB are yet to name a replacement for him.

