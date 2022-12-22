Less than a day remains for the IPL 2023 auction, one of the most-awaited events to take place. A total of 405 players will go under the hammer with all 10 franchises keeping themselves ready to bid for the right personnel who can complete their squad requirements as they gear up ahead of the fresh season next year. This auction is set to be significantly different that than of the mega auction earlier this year before the start of the 2022 season but that does not mean any reduction in the buzz and fans' enthusiasm ahead of this event. Most teams have retained their core unit and will seek to add reinforcements to the team. IPL 2023 Auction Updates on Indian Players: From Mayank Agarwal to Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Cricketers From India To Watch Out For.

Among all the teams, Sunrisers Hyderabad remains the only franchise to not have a captain going into the auction. With the highest purse remaining among all the teams, they will have the biggest advantage of signing some of the biggest names on offer. In stark contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the lowest purse value and might not make any big-money recruitments.

When and Where Will the IPL 2023 Auction Be Held?

The Indian Premier League 2023 Mini-Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23. The grand event is set to begin at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players KKR Can Target at Mini-Auction on December 23.

Who are the Key Players, Heading into the IPL 2023 Auction?

There are going to be some big names that franchises will be on the lookout and engage in bidding wars for. All-rounders are set to be in high demand, given their utility with both bat and ball in the shortest format and some of the biggest international stars will be headlining the players' list. Among the key players are also some Indian names, the likes of which include Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and Manish Pandey among others. Here is a list of key players who will be in demand at the IPL 2023 Auction.

1) Ben Stokes

2) Sam Curran

3) Mayank Agarwal

4) Cameron Green

5) Jason Holder

6) Nicholas Pooran

Besides these names, players like Kane Williamson, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Odean Smith and Litton Das are likely to attract interest at the auction.

Where to Watch Live Telecast and Live Streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

Unlike in the past, this time, there are separate partners for live telecast and live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2023 Auction. Star Sports Network have retained the telecast rights of the IPL and thus, will provide live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2023 Mini-Auction on their channels. The live streaming of the event, will be on JioCinema after Viacom 18 acquired the streaming rights of the competition.

