After the grand success of the inaugural Women's Premier League, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin on Friday, March 31, 2023. Fans are hugely excited as for the first time since 2019, IPL will be using the traditional home and away format. In the first game of the tournament, defending champions Gujarat Titans will be facing one of the most successful teams of IPL, Chennai Super Kings. The match has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Now ahead of the first match, an opening ceremony will be taking place in Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming online, TV channel info, performers list and timing then continue reading. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Rehearsal Video: Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Share Their Excitement Ahead of Their Big Performance at Narendra Modi Stadium.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers List

The last time, we witnessed an opening ceremony for IPL was back in 2018. After that in 2019, organisers cancelled the opening ceremony as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Then, due to the restrictions on having a large gathering, no opening ceremony took place in IPL between 2020-2022. Finally, for the first time in five years, BCCI has arranged an opening ceremony for IPL. According to the recently released list by IPL, actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandhana will rock the stage. Additionally, famous Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has been confirmed to perform in the curtain raiser event.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Timing

The first match of IPL 2023 will take place at 7:30 pm IST between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Friday, March 31. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 will begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). MS Dhoni Plays Ramp Shot in Practice Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (See Pic).

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming and Telecast

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network owns the digital rights of IPL 2023. Hence you can also watch the free live streaming of the IPL 2023 opening ceremony on the JioCinema app and website.

