Chennai Super Kings are all set to start their IPL 2023 campaign on Friday, March 31, 2023. In their first game, CSK will face Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad. Chennai fans will be hoping that their iconic captain MS Dhoni can guide them to the fifth title. Now ahead of the opening match, Dhoni was seen practising some ramp shots at CSK's practice sessions. A picture of this moment has started to surface on the internet. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Clash? Here's What Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Had to Say About Skipper's Availability for Tournament Opener.

MS Dhoni Plays Ramp Shot in Practice

MS Dhoni plays a ramp shot in the practice session. pic.twitter.com/j325lekxCi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

